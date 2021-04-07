Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.04.2021 | 9:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

John Abraham begins filming for SRK – Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

John Abraham will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan. The actor will be seen performing some crucial scenes with Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan being Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie has been in the news for all the right reasons. It also marks the first collaboration of John Abraham with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

John Abraham begins filming for SRK - Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddhant Anand, the film is going to be a massive one given its star cast. The makers are planning to reveal the details at the right time and are clearly raising the anticipation levels. John Abraham has begun shooting for his part in the film and was spotted at Yash Raj Studios. He will be seen going against Shah Rukh Khan in multiple scenes and the fans are too excited to see what’s in store.

Take a look at his picture from the sets.John Abraham begins filming for SRK - Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan

Pathan will also have a cameo by Salman Khan.

Also Read: PICTURES: Disha Patani and John Abraham spotted shooting for Ek Villain Returns

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19;…

Kartik Aaryan follows Ranveer Singh and…

The shoot of Mr. Lele, Gangubai Kathiawadi,…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh…

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID-19,…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Manekshaw’s biopic…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification