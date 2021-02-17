Bollywood Hungama

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films unveils release dates of Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and others

Bollywood News
ByFenil Seta

The wait is finally over. Yash Raj Films (YRF), who arguably has the best line-up of films and fans, and even the industry and Trade have been eagerly waiting for the official announcement of these movies.

BREAKING Yash Raj Films unveils release dates of its forthcoming films!

And now YRF has decided to make it official. Here's the official line up of YRF and the release dates of their forthcoming films:

1. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, releases on March 19, 2021.

2. Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari releases on April 23, 2021.

3. Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, releases on June 25, 2021.

4. Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah releases on August 27, 2021.

5. Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood releases on Diwali on November 5, 2021.

Also Read: Yash Raj Films to start releasing their films from July 2021 onwards; Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan mostly on Diwali

More Pages: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

