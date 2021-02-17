Bollywood Hungama

Jacqueline Fernandez pays Rs. 6.78 lakhs to Priyanka Chopra as rent for her Juhu abode

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has welcomed the New Year on the set of her film Cirkus. The actress is juggling work between Bhoot Police and the Rohit Shetty directorial. While having to work with several commitments, she moved into a new apartment which is owned by Priyanka Chopra.

Jacqueline Fernandez pays Rs. 6.8 lakhs to Priyanka Chopra as rent for her Juhu abode

As reported a few months ago, the actress began to rent Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai apartment, Karmayog CHS in Juhu. According to reports, the actress leased the fourth and fifth floor of Karmayog on October 23, 2020. Her tenure is of 3 years aka 36 months and pays the monthly rent Rs. 6.78 lakhs.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Johny Lever and Varun Sharma. She has completed one schedule of Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. She will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Kick 2.

