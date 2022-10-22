There are very few directors in Bollywood whose mere name is enough to pull audiences to cinemas. Sooraj Barjatya is one such filmmaker. The trailer of his upcoming film, Uunchai, was launched a few days ago and it has grabbed eyeballs. That it brings Sooraj Barjatya and Amitabh Bachchan together for the first time has also added to the excitement. And now, we bring to you an exciting development with regard to this film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Yash Raj Films (YRF) is going to distribute Uunchai in India, as well overseas. This is the first time that Aditya Chopra-owned esteemed production house is going to release a film made by Rajshri Productions in domestic markets.”

And that’s not all. The source continued, “Uunchai will follow the Rajshri model of release. They famously released their biggest blockbuster, Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), in very limited screens in week 1. And as the word spread and demand increased, the number of prints also increased. Uunchai will also go the same way. It is expected to release in around 600-700 screens in India. The plan is to increase the screen count with each passing day, as they are hopeful that it’ll generate a very positive word of mouth. A move of this sort is risky but the makers seem supremely confident about their product. Hence, they decided to follow this strategy.”

The source added, “Yash Raj Films will release Uunchai in international markets as well. In India, except for Nizam, CP Berar, CI and Odisha, YRF will release the film everywhere. In the aforementioned four territories, Rajshri’s team will release the film.”

The decision of YRF to distribute a film made by another banner is significant in today’s times since they mostly distribute their own films domestically. Some recent outside movies distributed by YRF in India are Malang (2020), Jai Mummy Di (2020), Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka (2019), Hanuman vs Mahiravana (2018), Piku (2015) and Happy New Year (2014).

An industry expert commented, “This is an epic collaboration. While YRF completes 50 years, Rajshri completes 75 years. It’s significant that they both came together in their landmark years.”

Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika and Neena Gupta. It will be released in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

