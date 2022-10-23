comscore

Last Updated 23.10.2022 | 10:53 AM IST

Adipurush makers unveil the new poster of Prabhas on the occasion of his birthday

Bollywood News

On the occasion of his birthday, makers of Adipurush gifted Prabhas a poster featuring him in the iconic role of ‘Ram’ from the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier this month, the makers of Adipurush unveiled the first teaser of the film which features some of the biggest stars in a never-seen-before avatar. For the uninitiated, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer is expected to be inspired by Ramayana with the Baahubali star playing the leading character. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of the actor, featuring him as the ‘Maryada Purushottam’.

Unveiling the poster on social media, a source close to the film revealed that the makers feel releasing the poster is a testament to how Prabhas and Ram have similar qualities. said, “On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Adipurush decided to do something special for the actor and unveiled an enchanting image of the actor as Lord Ram. They feel that Prabhas is the perfect embodiment of Lord Ram, the ideal ‘Ram ki Chavi’. The team behind the magnum opus film, Adipurush namely director Om Raut and Producer Bhushan Kumar, are proud of the fact that Prabhas is one of the most hardworking and diligent actors and is a flawless composition of all the celestial qualities of Lord Ram.”

Meanwhile, sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Prabhas posted a caption saying, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram ?? #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)


Coming to the film, it is expected to be a retelling of the epic battle of Ramayana, directed by Om Raut. It features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon in the role of Seeta, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Raavana, Sunny Singh in the role of Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Produced by T-Series, the film is expected to release on January 12, marking the occasion of Sankranti.

