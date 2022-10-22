Earlier today, we had reported that Jacqueline Fernandez will be appearing before Delhi Court in relation to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The actress was recently granted interim bail after which the court had sought a reply from the ED regarding the bail plea. Latest update on that front is that the Enforcement Directorate has submitted their statement claiming that the actress was non co-operative and that she tried to flee the country to avoid investigation.

Jacqueline Fernandez gets accused of fleeing the country to destroy evidence

In a chargesheet submitted by the ED, the officials had named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused, despite her constant assertion that she was a witness and victim in the case. The actress was also interrogated for over eight hours regarding her involvement and relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In the recent statement submitted as a response to Jacqueline’s plea, the ED stated that the actress had attempted to tamper the evidence and even deleted data from her phone. The ED also added that she was not cooperating with the authorities during the investigation. They further asserted that the actress was on a ‘lookout’ to flee the country.

Coming to the case, Jacqueline was accused of being an accomplice in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs.200 crore extortion case. As per the ED, the actress received gifts worth Rs. 7 crores which included luxury items as well as financial benefits for her family, from the proceeds of crime. In an earlier chargesheet submitted by the ED, they had maintained that the actress was also aware of the nefarious activities of Chandrashekhar and continued to stay in touch with the conman. On the other hand, Jacqueline, after receiving the interim bail, had alleged that she is one of his victims and not his accomplice.

Besides her, Nora Fatehi too is being investigated in the matter and has been named as one of the witnesses in the case.

