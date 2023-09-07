Akshay Kumar is on a high these days, thanks to the super-success of OMG 2. The film faced several challenges before release and moreover, it got an ‘A’ rating. Yet, thanks to the hype and word of mouth, it managed to collect more than Rs. 140 crores. On September 6, he announced that the teaser of his upcoming film, Mission Raniganj, will be out on September 7. And that won’t be the only announcement coming from the superstar this week.

BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle to be announced in a GRAND manner on Akshay Kumar’s birthday

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Akshay Kumar’s birthday falls on Saturday, September 9. The announcement of Welcome To The Jungle will be done on this day. The makers felt that this was the right day to make the much-awaited announcement. It’s like a gift from the producers to Akshay Kumar’s envious fan following on his special day!”

The source continued, “Welcome To The Jungle’s announcement is expected to be grand and never-before-seen as it has a very huge star cast and also has two surprise names. The makers are confident that it’ll become a talking point and immediately enhance the hype for the film by many notches.”

Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan.

In December 2022, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break that Welcome 3 has been titled Welcome To The Jungle. The blockbuster producer spoke exclusively to us and said, “It’ll retain the humour, wit and entertainment that is associated with this franchise and moreover, it’ll be based against a military action backdrop. The action will be huge in this film. We’ll make use of the 'huey' helicopters and for the first time in an Indian film, aircraft carriers will be used in action scenes. It’ll be made on a scale which has never been seen before in Indian cinema in terms of production value, grandeur.”

He also added, “Towards the end, it’ll have a very strong and emotional patriotic touch. 65-70% of the film will be set in the jungle. We’ll have real ex-military people on board who’ll guide us on how to handle big guns, RPG, SAM (surface-to-air missile) and other such solid military hardware.”

