comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.09.2023 | 3:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Post Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and DSP to reunite for supernatural thriller

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Post Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and DSP to reunite for supernatural thriller

en Bollywood News Post Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and DSP to reunite for supernatural thriller
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

National Award-winning music sensation, DSP, prepares to triumphantly return to the big screen. This music composer is all set to enthrall audiences once again as he announces his next untitled project starring the power-packed trio of Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Jyotika. The anticipation surrounding this venture is palpable, especially considering the history of success shared by DSP and Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2.

Post Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and DSP to reunite for supernatural thriller

Post Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and DSP to reunite for supernatural thriller

DSP, celebrated for his emotive melodies, holds the National Award for megahit Pushpa: The Rise, heightening fans' anticipation for his upcoming masterpiece. His past collaboration with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2 was a critical and commercial hit, thanks to the captivating music. The reunion of these talents and R. Madhavan and Jyotika promises to redefine Indian cinema. The film, a thrilling supernatural tale directed by Vikas Bahl, introduces Janki Bodiwala as the female lead. The excitement surrounding this cinematic journey is palpable.

In the meantime, fans can eagerly anticipate his upcoming ventures, including Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kanguva.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

More Pages: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection , Drishyam 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding…

Rakul Preet Singh on her exciting lineup…

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj to…

Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma joins forces with…

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham…

Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification