National Award-winning music sensation, DSP, prepares to triumphantly return to the big screen. This music composer is all set to enthrall audiences once again as he announces his next untitled project starring the power-packed trio of Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Jyotika. The anticipation surrounding this venture is palpable, especially considering the history of success shared by DSP and Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2.

Post Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and DSP to reunite for supernatural thriller

DSP, celebrated for his emotive melodies, holds the National Award for megahit Pushpa: The Rise, heightening fans' anticipation for his upcoming masterpiece. His past collaboration with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2 was a critical and commercial hit, thanks to the captivating music. The reunion of these talents and R. Madhavan and Jyotika promises to redefine Indian cinema. The film, a thrilling supernatural tale directed by Vikas Bahl, introduces Janki Bodiwala as the female lead. The excitement surrounding this cinematic journey is palpable.

In the meantime, fans can eagerly anticipate his upcoming ventures, including Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kanguva.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.