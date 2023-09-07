A powerhouse trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika is all set to send goosebumps down your spine in theatres next year.

Get ready for an electrifying cinematic experience as the dynamic trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika come together to captivate audiences in an upcoming supernatural thriller. Directed by the acclaimed Vikas Bahl, this spine-tingling, edge-of-the-seat thriller is poised to hit theatres on March 8, 2024, marking a significant moment in the world of Indian cinema.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

Intriguingly, this film not only showcases the extraordinary acting prowess of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika but also introduces the promising talent of Janki Bodiwala, making her Hindi film debut. The ensemble cast promises to deliver performances that will linger in your thoughts long after the credits roll.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, this supernatural thriller boasts a stellar production team. It's produced by industry stalwarts Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Under the skilful direction of Vikas Bahl, this film is set to push the boundaries of the supernatural thriller genre.

