comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.09.2023 | 5:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

en Bollywood News Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

A powerhouse trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika is all set to send goosebumps down your spine in theatres next year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Get ready for an electrifying cinematic experience as the dynamic trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika come together to captivate audiences in an upcoming supernatural thriller. Directed by the acclaimed Vikas Bahl, this spine-tingling, edge-of-the-seat thriller is poised to hit theatres on March 8, 2024, marking a significant moment in the world of Indian cinema.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

Intriguingly, this film not only showcases the extraordinary acting prowess of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika but also introduces the promising talent of Janki Bodiwala, making her Hindi film debut. The ensemble cast promises to deliver performances that will linger in your thoughts long after the credits roll.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller to release on March 8, 2024

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, this supernatural thriller boasts a stellar production team. It's produced by industry stalwarts Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Under the skilful direction of Vikas Bahl, this film is set to push the boundaries of the supernatural thriller genre.

Also Read: BREAKING: Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years; joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in supernatural thriller

More Pages: Ajay Devgn’s Untitled Supernatural Thriller Film Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios join…

REVEALED: This is the man who makes a…

Post Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and DSP to…

BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle to be…

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer…

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification