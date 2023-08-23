Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar last came together for the film way back in 2004 and if this materializes, they would reunite after almost 20 years.

For the past few months, there have been a lot of rumours on Welcome 3. While the first film in the franchise featured Akshay Kumar alongside Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor, the casting underwent some change in the second instalment which had John Abraham and Shruti Haasan as the leads. However, after announcing the news about the third instalment, there have been a lot of changes in the casting front and it is being said that Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty have been roped in for the film. And now yet another name which has been added is that of Raveena Tandon.

Welcome 3 aka Welcome To the Jungle to reunite Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon on the big screen; report

Although the exact details of the characters etc. are yet to be revealed, recent reports claim that Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play a pivotal role in this comedy entertainer. If the reports are true, Bollywood buffs will see their ‘Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ co-stars reunite after almost two decades for Welcome 3. For the unversed, Akshay and Raveena were not only one of the most sought-after actors of the 90s era but they have also been one of the most beloved couples onscreen. Together, they have featured in films like Mohra, Barood, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, among others. Moreover, some may also be aware that the two actors were also engaged for a brief period of time but later, decided to go their separate ways. However, both of them have maintained that they share a cordial relationship with each other.

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon is married to Anil Thadani and has two kids with the film distributor and entrepreneur. Her daughter Rasha Tandon is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is married to former actress turned author Twinkle Khanna, and has two kids with her. Their son Aarav is currently studying abroad whereas they also have a 11-year-old daughter named Nitara.

