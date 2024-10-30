The epic clash of Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to take place in less than 48 hours and the excitement is tremendous. However, the exhibition sector was suffering as the show-sharing issues were not getting resolved. Many feared that the conflict would get resolved on Thursday night as it happened during Sooryavanshi vs Eternals clash on Diwali 2021. But in a pleasant turn of events, the show-sharing battle got over on the night of Tuesday, October 29. The advance booking for both films was open across the country soon after.

BREAKING: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 show sharing issues RESOLVED; advance booking begins with a BANG; Mumbai multiplex sets a RECORD by selling regular tickets for Rs. 1080

As per the details accessed by Bollywood Hungama, 60% of the shows have been allotted to Singham Again while 40% of the shows have been given to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This arrangement can be seen in all major multiplex chains like PVR Inox, MovieMax, NY Cinemas, Rajhans, MovieTime, Miraj etc. However, in Cinepolis theatres, while Singham Again has been given 58% of shows, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been allotted 42% of shows.

In the single screens, too, the ratio is 60:40 in favour of Singham Again. This means that these cinema halls will play 3 shows of Singham Again and 2 shows of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Certain single screens are known to play only 4 shows a day but this Diwali, they’ll make an exception and have 5 shows daily. Iconic cinemas like Raj Mandir, Jaipur and Liberty, Delhi are going to have 5 shows a day, which is a rare phenomenon.

However, as per sources, some single screen theatres have chosen to allot all shows to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 while some will play Singham Again in all shows. A similar scenario had emerged during the last such mega clash between Dunki and Salaar on Christmas 2023.

Skyhigh ticket rates

Meanwhile, get ready to shell out a huge amount while watching Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The theatres are all set to sell tickets of these films at blockbuster rates. Some multiplexes also have record ticket prices.

For example, PVR Maison at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai are selling tickets for the regular seats (Prime Plus class) for as high as Rs. 1080 for the evening and night shows of Singham Again. And yet, these 2 shows are fast-filling already, which shows that there’s tremendous demand.

