Global stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents! The power couple, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The pair took to their respective social media accounts to share the joyous news.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra announced on Instagram Friday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The couple had a Hindu ceremony and a Christian ceremony honouring each of their cultures.
