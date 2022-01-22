comscore

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking censorship of Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Supreme Court has turned down a petition calling for strict censorship of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's social media posts and the filing of FIRs against her for her anti-Sikh remarks. The court, on the other hand, has granted Mumbai Police permission to continue with their investigation.

According to the reports, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court asking for censorship of the actress' future posts. Advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal further requested that all FIRs lodged across India over her comments on farmers' protests be transferred to the Khar police station in Mumbai. He further requested that a chargesheet be submitted within six months and that a trial be held within two years.

Ranaut's comments and social media posts, according to the lawyer, were "not only terrible and blasphemous," but also "intended to cause riots." According to TOI, the plea read, "The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments, they are defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in a totally anti-national manner. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment in law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused."

The court was ordered to direct the Union Home Ministry, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to take preventive measures against Ranaut's social media posts, according to the petition.

Also Read: Another complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for her ‘Bheek’ remark on Independence of India

