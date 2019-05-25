BREAKING: Post Raghava Lawrence’s exit Farhad Samji to complete Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb as director

Just last week Raghava Lawrence had announced that he had stepped down as the director of the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Explaining his decision Lawrence stated that he arrived at the same after the first look poster of Laxmmi Bomb was release without his consent. Now just days later, we hear that the makers of the film have already locked a new director for the film with Farhad Samji stepping into Lawrence’s shoes.

Talking about the same a source close to the film adds, “Raghava Lawrence exited the film just when a major shoot schedule had been planned for September, and this would cause some serious financial strain. Hence it was imminent that they rope in a new director for the venture. Now as far as Farhad Samji filling in Lawrence’s shoes, you have to see that Akshay and Farhad have worked together before in the capacity of actor and director. Besides this, Farhad has also written the film which is and adaptation of the Tamil film Kanchana. So it was an obvious choice that he would be roped in to direct the film as well.”

Though, an official announcement of Farhad Samji replacing Raghava Lawrence as the director is still to be made, our source states that the same will be made in some time. “Right now there are too many things happening, but an announcement will come. Media is still speculating whether the makers will negotiate and try to convince Lawrence to return to the project, and for now the makers are happy to keep it at that.”

As for the film, Laxmmi Bomb that stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and R. Madhavan is slated to release on June 5, 2020 and it is produced by Fox Star Studios.

