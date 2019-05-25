Iulia Vantur’s debut Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala to go on floors in August!

After making her singing debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan starrer Race 3, Iulia Vantur was expected to make her acting debut with Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala. However, the film hit roadblock for more reasons than one. After being mired in the Me Too controversy, reports had it that the film also faced issues for being associated with producer Prernaa Arora. Furthermore, there were reports of a change in cast too. However, it seems that all of these have been put behind, as the makers have decided to go ahead with it in August.

Director of the film, Prem Soni has confirmed that Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala will go on floors in the first week of August. There has been lot of reports doing the rounds that the film may have been shelved but Prem rubbished them and called them false and untrue.

He has also clarified on the reports about Prernaa Arora and Studio 5 elements causing trouble as they are producers of the film. He said, “The film completely lies with my company Premraj Pictures and also the rights. I will be producing and directing the film under my banner. Just to clarify it’s Prernaa Arora, Arjun N Kapoor, Kashish Khan & Om Prakash Bhatt who were part of Studio 5 elements & they have nothing to do with our film and not associated in any way with Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala.”

On the other hand, he also rubbished reports that claimed that Sonakshi Sinha had replaced Iulia Vantur in the film. Earlier this year, there was buzz that the Kalank actress was roped in for the lead role, followed by which, there were reports that she had rejected the film because she didn’t like the script. However, shunning these reports, Soni added, “Iulia Vantur plays the protagonist and there is no change in that at all.”

