Ever since the cinema halls have shut in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood producers have moved to the OTT platforms for their film’s release. While Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Bachchan among others have already confirmed the release of their films on various OTT platforms, there are many other stars who are gearing up for the digital debut. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that streaming giant Netflix has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

“Since May, the team of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare have been talking to various digital players, including Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar. After taking into consideration the monetary offers by all platforms, it was Netflix who bagged the film by paying the maximum amount,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Amazon was also keen to have the film in their library considering that director, Alankrita Shrivastava’s last release, Lipstick Under My Burkha grabbed some eyeballs on their platform. “She also helmed Made In Heaven with Zoya Akhtar for Amazon. However, after a lot of discussions, her directorial finally went to Netflix.”

The story of the film revolves around two cousins Dolly and Kajal and about a secret shared by them. Major chunk of the film was set at a studio in Mumbai and also features Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The film is said to be a strong take on women empowerment and feminism, and considering a digital release, it is expected to grab more eyeballs than what it would have in theatres.

