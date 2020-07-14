Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2020 | 3:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

BREAKING: Netflix wins the race against Amazon to bag Bhumi and Konkona’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the cinema halls have shut in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood producers have moved to the OTT platforms for their film’s release. While Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Bachchan among others have already confirmed the release of their films on various OTT platforms, there are many other stars who are gearing up for the digital debut. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that streaming giant Netflix has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

BREAKING: Netflix wins the race against Amazon to bag Bhumi and Konkona’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

“Since May, the team of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare have been talking to various digital players, including Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar. After taking into consideration the monetary offers by all platforms, it was Netflix who bagged the film by paying the maximum amount,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Amazon was also keen to have the film in their library considering that director, Alankrita Shrivastava’s last release, Lipstick Under My Burkha grabbed some eyeballs on their platform. “She also helmed Made In Heaven with Zoya Akhtar for Amazon. However, after a lot of discussions, her directorial finally went to Netflix.”

The story of the film revolves around two cousins Dolly and Kajal and about a secret shared by them. Major chunk of the film was set at a studio in Mumbai and also features Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The film is said to be a strong take on women empowerment and feminism, and considering a digital release, it is expected to grab more eyeballs than what it would have in theatres.

Also Read: In lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar discovers uncanny similarity with her character in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

More Pages: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher’s mother in isolation ward after…

Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification