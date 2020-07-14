This past weekend, it was revealed that veteran actress Rekha's bodyguard was tested positive for Covid-19. The actress' bungalow has been sealed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised her to get tested but she is yet to do so. She didn't come in contact with her security guard so she has been advised to be under home quarantine.

After he bodyguard, four more watchmen of nearby bungalows have tested positive for Covid-19. All of them have been sent to the COVID-19 quarantine center.

An official notice has been posted outside Rekha's bungalow calling it a containment zone. The entire area has been sanitized.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.