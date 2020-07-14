Bollywood Hungama

Four more guards in Rekha’s area found coronavirus positive

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This past weekend, it was revealed that veteran actress Rekha's bodyguard was tested positive for Covid-19. The actress' bungalow has been sealed.

Four more guards in Rekha's area found coronavirus positive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised her to get tested but she is yet to do so. She didn't come in contact with her security guard so she has been advised to be under home quarantine.

After he bodyguard, four more watchmen of nearby bungalows have tested positive for Covid-19. All of them have been sent to the COVID-19 quarantine center.

An official notice has been posted outside Rekha's bungalow calling it a containment zone. The entire area has been sanitized.

ALSO READ: Rekha’s home in Bandra sealed by the BMC after her security guard tests positive for Coronavirus

