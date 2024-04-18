Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that multiplexes will sell tickets for Rs. 99 on April 19 as part of the Cinema Lovers Day celebrations. The news led to jubilation among the moviegoers. The multiplex chains even came up with creatives while the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar also published an ad, promoting the offer. But in a shocking turn of events, the multiplexes have decided to withdraw the offer.

BREAKING: Multiplexes CANCEL Cinema Lovers Day on April 19 due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It is being said that the Cinema Lovers Day is cancelled since it coincides with phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. There’s a fear that moviegoers might opt to go to the cinema halls and skip voting.”

Another exhibition source said, “Some theatres were not in favour of celebrating Cinema Lovers Day on April 19 as they’ll be shut for half a day due to the elections as per the local laws and regulations. Hence, moviegoers won’t be able to take advantage of it fully. As a result, a decision was taken to withdraw it and it’ll be held later keeping the elections in mind.”

A manager in a multiplex rued, “We just got the notification and were left shocked. We have updated our system and tickets will be sold at normal Friday rates. Thankfully, very few tickets were sold at Rs. 99 tomorrow.” He also added, “Those who have already bought the tickets for Rs. 99 can watch the film at the discounted price without paying extra.”

On April 19, 102 constituencies will go to polls. Some of the important districts where voters will get their fingers inked tomorrow are Gaya (Bihar), Bastar (Chhattisgarh), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Inner and Outer Manipur, Puducherry, Jaipur (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), etc.

The new releases tomorrow like Dibakar Banerjee's bold thriller Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi-Ileana D'Cruz-Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer romcom, Do Aur Do Pyaar, the semi-animated Luv You Shankar and the Hollywood dystopian thriller Civil War will now be played in cinemas at normal ticket rates.

