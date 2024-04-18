This collaboration marks a significant expansion from 82°E’s successful D2C model to a first-time retail experience in the country through an online and offline presence.

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail’s cutting-edge beauty platform, TIRA. This collaboration marks a significant expansion from 82°E’s successful D2C model to a first-time retail experience in the country through an online and offline presence. Through this partnership, 82°E will continue its mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of everyday life for the TIRA community.

Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E announces multi-channel partnership with Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Tira Beauty

After a year of promoting Simplified Skincare (Cleanse - Hydrate - Protect), establishing product efficacy and building a strong loyal community in India and across the globe, 82°E is now poised for accelerated growth with this transformative partnership with TIRA. 82°E is expanding its reach by making its popular Skincare, Body Care, and Men’s range, featuring best-selling products like Ashwagandha Bounce, Lotus Splash, and Turmeric Shield available

on TIRA. 82°E products, previously accessible through the D2C platform, will now extend their reach to the Tira platform, marking their offline debut at handpicked Tira stores in select markets across North, West, and South India.

This partnership aims to democratize access to premium skincare products to a more diverse audience by harnessing Co-founder Deepika Padukone’s holistic wellness vision and leveraging Reliance Retail’s extensive offline and online network and technological capabilities.

Commenting on the collaboration, Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, stated, “We are excited to partner with 82°E, a brand renowned for its commitment to self-care and holistic wellness. This collaboration takes forward TIRA’s vision to bring accessible yet aspirational beauty to every Indian and allows us to provide our customers with access to a range of premium skincare products. Together, we aim to elevate

the self-care experience for consumers everywhere, introducing 82°E products to offline retail for the very first time."

Speaking about the partnership, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E, said, “We’re thrilled to announce that 82°E is now on TIRA, Online and In-Stores. This collaboration is an outcome of our shared values: to Simplify Skincare and to make Self-Care an effective and enjoyable part of our everyday lives. Through TIRA’s Online and Offline platforms, we are excited to bring 82°E's Bestsellers, Award-Winning Formulations, along with the best of 82°E

Skincare, 82°E Body Care, and 82°E Man to our consumers across the country.”

