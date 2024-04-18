This year, Nora Fatehi proved in Madgaon Express that she is much more than just an item girl. She got a chance to play the female lead in the Kunal Kemmu directorial which mainly starred Pratik Gandhi, Divyennndu and Avinash Tiwary. It seems that the actress is now all set to keep her acting streak going in the near future.

Nora Fatehi to star in Bhoot Police 2 and Akshat Verma’s next after Kaalakaandi?

As per our source, Nora is considered for a meaty role in Bhoot Police 2. The source said, “After Madgaon Express, Nora is being considered for another comedy in the form of Bhoot Police 2. Although she hasn’t come on board yet, she is a frontrunner for the role in the horror comedy.” The first film in the franchise Bhoot Police had released in 2021 and it starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

But that’s not all as far as Nora’s comedy line-up is concerned. As per a recent buzz, she is also being considered for another comedy by Akshat Verma. For the unversed, he was the writer of the surprise hit Delhi Belly and the director of the Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi.

Whether Nora Fatehi will bag these two films eventually will be found out later. But it is sure that the actress has generated an interest for her among the young filmmakers of today.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi reveals about film industry people indulging in ‘calculative’ marriages; says, “People use these wives or husbands for networking circles, for money, for relevance”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.