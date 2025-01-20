Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. He began 2024 with the critically acclaimed Chandu Champion, in which he was seen in the role of Paralympic champion and national hero Murlikant Petkar. He followed this film with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy clashed with the much bigger flick Singham Again and yet, emerged victorious. Kartik’s transformation in the climax stunned one and all. And now, the actor is all set to host the much-awaited IIFA Awards which will be held in the Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan to host the 25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This year’s IIFA is special as it’s the 25th edition. The organizers have grand plans and as part of it, they decided to get Kartik on board. They feel that his popularity with the masses and also his comic timing will make him an apt host for the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA.”

The source added, “Kartik was also too happy with the offer and gladly took it. Moreover, Jaipur holds a special place in his heart. He shot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) in the Rajasthan capital and also launched the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Jaipur, that too in the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan will be seen as the host of IIFA. He had earlier hosted the 19th IIFA Awards which were held in June 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. The source further said, “As is the IIFA tradition, a press conference will be held in Mumbai to announce Kartik’s association with the 25th edition after which the awards will take place in Jaipur from March 7 to 9.”

On the film front, Kartik Aaryan will not have a release in 2025. In 2026, he’ll be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It marks his first association with producer Karan Johar. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) fame.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan confirms collaboration with Karan Johar: “Yeh film main puri tarah karunga”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.