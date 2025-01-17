Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar surprised fans with the announcement of their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, marking their first collaboration since their fallout during Dostana 2. Addressing the much-discussed partnership, Kartik recently shared his thoughts on working with Karan, assuring fans that this film will indeed be completed.

Kartik Aaryan confirms collaboration with Karan Johar: “Yeh film main puri tarah karunga”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan said, “But abhi main inke sath film kar raha hu. And hum sath mein kar rahe hain yeh film and I hope yeh film toh hogi. Yeh film main puri tarah karunga and voh bhi puri tarah karenge yeh film. (Now I am doing a film with him. We are doing it together and I hope it happens. I will do this film and he will do it too.)” Kartik also added, “Yeh film toh bohot special hone wali hai (This film is going to be very special).”

Kartik Aaryan was shown a photo where he is seen taking blessings from Karan Johar. Reflecting on the image, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor said, “Ispe kya bolu? (What do I say to this?)” He described his bond with Karan as a “love and hate relationship,” he added that the photo was a fitting “representation” of it. “I think yeh love and hate relationship hai… Bahut ache yeh photo represent karti hai (I think this is a love and hate relationship. This photo represents that very well).”

Kartik recalled that the picture was taken just before they began working on Dostana 2. “Yeh moment tab ka hai jab hum logo ne pehli film, jo humari honi thi kabhi, voh sign ki thi. Toh tab ka moment hai. I think he knew ki main… photo pehle se le li thi." (This moment is from when we signed our first film, which was supposed to happen. I think he already knew and clicked the photo in advance).

Kartik Aaryan announced his next rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera, with a promo video. Sharing Karan Johar's reaction on Instagram Stories, Kartik posted Karan’s message: “Par shubh mahurat ka samay nikla ja raha hai Ray… Rumi ka besabri se intezar hai.” In response, Kartik cheekily replied, “Itna easily thodi mooh dikhayi ho jayegi.”

