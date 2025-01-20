2 days ago, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform that the first biggie of 2025, Sky Force, is 125 minutes long. In this article, we’ll bring you the censor report of the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force passed with U/A 13+ certificate and ZERO cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is infamous for cutting out scenes or dialogues from films, at times when they don’t seem objectionable. Hence, it’s a pleasant surprise to learn that they have left Sky Force unscathed. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There are no cuts at all in the film. All the action scenes are retained and moreover, the Examining Committee of the CBFC didn’t even ask for any dialogue or word to be muted or axed. This is quite rare.”

The only suggestion made by the CBFC was that anti-smoking and anti-liquor static messages should also be mentioned in Hindi. Once it was done, the film was passed with a U/A 13+ rating. This new rating, where the age is mentioned, was introduced reportedly in November 2024. As per reports, UA 16+ and UA 7+ ratings have also been implemented. In recent times, Pushpa 2 received a UA 16+ rating.

The Censor certificate of Sky Force was handed over to the makers on January 16. The film is all set to arrive in cinemas on January 24. Besides Akshay Kumar, it also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur and marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. It is backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik and is directed by debutants Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur.

Bollywood Hungama also reported 2 days ago that the trailer of Chhava will be attached with the prints of Sky Force. Incidentally, both films are produced by Maddock Films. Chhava releases on February 14 and stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna and its grand trailer launch will be held on January 22 at the iconic Plaza theatre in Mumbai.

