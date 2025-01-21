The actor is currently undergoing treatment in Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed six times at his Mumbai residence.

Amid several new angles surfacing about the incident that occured on January 16, the Khan family will soon be heaving a sigh of relief as the actor is all set to return home. According to current reports, the hospital authorities will be discharging Saif Ali Khan after his surgery and treatment as soon as possible. While news about his discharge have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, it was confirmed by the doctors at Lilavati on Tuesday.

Dr. Nitin Dange has confirmed the details wherein it is being said that the papers for the discharge were filed on Monday evening. After reviewing the same, the hospital officials will be scheduling the discharge on Tuesday, somewhere between 10 am to 12 pm.

Saif Ali Khan underwent two surgeries

For the unversed, Khan was stabbed six times on different parts of his body during an attack at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was taken to Lilavati hospital in an autorickshaw where he had to undergo couple of surgeries including plastic surgery to recover from the wounds. The hospital doctors, however asserted that the actor received the right treatment at the right time which played a key role in his recovery.

More details on the attack

While initial reports suggested that this was robbery that went wrong, it seems that the police continue investigate every angle. As per the latest reports, Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was summoned to give her statement, wherein, she revealed that Saif Ali Khan sustained these injuries while trying to protect the attacker from going towards her second son Jeh. In the statement, she reportedly, also insisted that ther were some pieces of jewellery lying around the house, which the intruder didn't seem interested in.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has received immense support from the industry folk who have expressed concern and raised questions about the security given to celebrities.

