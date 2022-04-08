comscore

BREAKING: Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor wedding date confirmed; functions to start on April 14 and end with reception on April 16

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

The wedding of the year, where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will become husband and wife, is around the corner. The date that the media has gotten hold of is April 17. That, let me inform you, is a little off the mark. The actual Alia-Ranbir wedding date is April 14.

Yes, the couple is tying the sacred knot on April 14, at a very private function to be attended only by close family. A close friend of the couple spills the beans, “On April 14, Alia and Ranbir will go through the wedding ceremony at Alia’s residence. This wedding will be attended only by the couple’s immediate family. Then on the evening of April 15, Alia and Ranbir will host a family dinner to be attended by both extended families. On April 16, is the wedding reception for which all of Alia and Ranbir’s friends and family will be invited.”

We wish the couple many years of married life.

