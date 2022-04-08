Korean-made dramas have continued to dominate viewership on streaming platform Netflix, following on from the breakout successes of Squid Game and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in 2021. South Korean drama Business Proposal, starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah has reigned on top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-watched non-English shows for the third consecutive week. The romantic comedy drama is also Netflix’s third-ranking series of all origins, behind only Bridgerton (seasons 1 and season 2), per the streaming giant.

As NME reports, Business Proposal garnered 32.5 million hours viewed for the week of March 28 to April 3, according to data from the streaming service. This marks the show’s third consecutive week atop the charts, after topping the list a week before with 30.9 million hours viewed. Notably, these numbers do not reflect the viewership for the show’s last two episodes, which aired on April 4 and 5, respectively. Moreover, the hours viewed also make it the third most-watched TV series of any language for the week, after the first and second seasons of Bridgerton.

Based on the popular web comic The Office Blind Date, the drama debuted at No. 6 on the chart in the week of March 7-13 and rose to the highest position in the following weeks. Another Korean romantic drama, Twenty Five Twenty One, starring Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk, placed second on the chart with 26.2 million hours of viewing, staying in the top 10 for six weeks in a row, followed by other K-dramas Forecasting Love and Weather (15.2 million hours viewed), Thirty-Nine (13.5 million hours viewed), All of Us Are Dead (9.4 million hours viewed) and Juvenile Justice (9.3 million hours viewed).

