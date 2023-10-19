The second day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two-day OTT India Fest began with an engaging session titled ‘The Big ‘C’ word! Censoring, or self-control! What’s the need of the hour?’. The discussion was graced by Sanjay Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Richa Chadha and Abhishek Banerjee and each of them made interesting points about why censorship is needed or why censorship should be abolished completely.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: “Salim Khan advised me that I should not make my hero abuse. Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, never gave maa-behen ki gaali on screen” – Sanjay Gupt

Sanjay Gupta was the most veteran person on the panel and though he has made bold and adult-rated films, his films rarely had cuss words. Sanjay Gupta opened up on why he had reservations about getting his heroes to abuse.

Sanjay Gupta explained, “When I started my career, the first person I was working with was Salim saab (Salim Khan). He gave me a life lesson that ‘If you want to make a commercial successful Hindi movie, there are two things you never do and we have never done that. One is that you should not make your hero abuse’. He said that right from Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan, nobody has ever given maa-behen ki gaali on screen. The second thing he told me was that don't disfigure stars. One in a hundred million becomes a star and becomes accepted by the whole lot.”

