It’s a moment of pride for India that a global IP is making its first ever feature film with Netflix, which is helmed by an Indian filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar through an Indian adaptation of The Archies.

Here’s why Netflix’s The Archies is a matter of pride for India

In her over a decade old career, Zoya Akhtar has made films on different subjects, right from Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Dil Dhadkne Do to Gully Boy. Hence, there was always a keen anticipation on what she would come up with next. The answer was found last year when it was announced that Zoya will be making a film for Netflix called The Archies, which will be an adaptation of the famous Archie Comics.

Interestingly, the first song from The Archies called ‘Suno’ was launched today at Bollywood Hungama’s OTT Fest in Mumbai. Apart from the director Zoya Akhtar and co-producer Reema Kagti, the owners of the banner Tiger Baby, the event was graced by the ensemble cast of the film including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot.

If the posters weren’t an enough indication, ‘Suno’ made it all the clear that Netflix and Tiger Baby have come up with a clean universal content for family viewing, which is rare on OTT.

The Archies will be streamed on Netflix from December 7.

