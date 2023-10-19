Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Can we start calling OTT as ATT (at-the-top); Every film becomes an OTT film eventually. If you want to watch Pathaan, you have to watch it on OTT” – Vijay Varma

The word ‘OTT’ has caught on big time and even the man on the street uses it frequently. Not many are aware that the full form of OTT is over-the-top. And very few people are aware that the word OTT is associated with streaming because the term is originally related to devices that go ‘over’ a cable box to give the user access to TV content. Nikhil Madhok, Head of Hindi Originals -Amazon Prime Video, informed attendees about the history of the word ‘OTT’ on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two-day OTT India Fest. On the second day of the fest, Vijay Varma raised laughs as he joked about this term.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Can we start calling OTT as ATT (at-the-top); Every film becomes an OTT film eventually. If you want to watch Pathaan, you have to watch it on OTT” – Vijay Varma

He complimented his session moderator, Rajeev Masand, “I just like the fact that you also detest the word OTT. You have been using the word 'streamers'.” Rajeev Masand, at this point, remarked that over-the-top was usually associated with loud acting. However, in most of the streaming content, the performance is anything but over-the-top.

Vijay Varma, at this point, said, “Can we start calling OTT as ATT like at-the-top?” As expected, there was laughter and claps among the audience.

He added, “People are just interested in watching good stories. Right now, as we speak, every film becomes an OTT film eventually. If you want to watch Pathaan (2023), you have to watch it on OTT. So, it’s okay. Let's not categorize people as OTT actors. It's not going to help in the long run. It's going to bite us in our own a**! Hence, let's call it ATT!”

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Saba Azad REVEALS she was initially rejected for The Rocket Boys; says, “They said I looked too young”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.