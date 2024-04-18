It's all happening in the Hindi Film Trade as some of the top Pan India Films have been acquired by two market leaders - AA Films & Pen Marudhar - for hefty prices, bringing some life to the film industry. The biggest theatrical deal goes in the name of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. According to industry estimates, Anil Thadani has acquired Pushpa 2 for a sum of Rs. 200 crores for North India.

Blockbuster Buys: Pushpa 2 shatters records with Rs. 200 crore deal for North India, Prabhas & Deepika Padukone’s Kalki acquired for Rs. 100 crores

The second best is the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film, Kalki. The theatrical rights of the sci-fi saga have been sold to Anil Thadani for Rs. 100 crores, making it the 2nd biggest of the lot. The film is gearing up to release by the end of May.

Third on the list is Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer. According to industry experts, Game Changer has been sold to Anil Thadani for Rs. 75 crore in North India. It's the biggest for Ram Charan to date and the film is expected to reap high dividends to the stakeholders given the reasonable value.

Next in line is NTR's Devara, which has been sold to Anil Thadani again for a sum of Rs. 45 crores. Being a rural film of coastal Andhra with a lesser-known director, this is also a very good amount, a lot higher than many actors from Hindi. And finally the last in line is the Kamal Haasan led Indian 2.

The Shankar directorial can prove to be a jackpot for Pen Marudhar as the film has been acquired by them for a sum of Rs. 20 crores only. Being a sequel to a cult film, this can easily change the tides and emerge as a big money spinner.

All said and done, a lot is riding on these Pan India Films and the eyes are on them to set the box office on fire.

