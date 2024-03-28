The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 directed by Sukumar is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema. The film is confirmed to release on August 15, 2024 and is expected to create new records at the box office all across the world. While the wait for the film is at an all time high, we have exclusively discovered that Allu Arjun and Sukumar are already in talks for Pushpa 3.

From Rise to Roar: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to become a trilogy; epic finale Pushpa 3 to be titled Pushpa: The Roar

"A character like Pushpa has the ability to fight all odds. Sukumar and Allu Arjun have fallen in love with the character of Pushpa Raj and want to expand his adventures into a trilogy. Pushpa 2 will have an open ending that will lead to Pushpa 3 and the film will go on floors once Sukumar finishes his commitment with Ram Charan," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Pushpa 3 is titled Pushpa: The Roar. "Pushpa begins with Pushpa: The Rise, followed by Pushpa: The Rule, and will conclude with Pushpa: The Roar. The basic idea is locked however proper scripting will begin only on seeing the outcome of Pushpa 2. It's a great franchise with cult characters and the team is very excited to have gotten an expansion rather than just a closure in part two," the source told us further.

Pushpa 2 is expected to wrap up by June 2024, and both Allu Arjun and Sukumar will start shooting for their respective next films in the last quarter of 2024.

