Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh which is also a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, received a lot of love for its music and romance. However, along with the appreciation also came criticism where the character of Shahid was accused of misogyny and chauvinistic attitude. Also, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was slammed by many for promoting abusive behaviour. Recently, when Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, who also played a small but pivotal role in the film, was asked about his association with it, he expressed that he is embarrassed about being a part of the film.

Adil Hussain had opened up about his short cameo of sorts in Kabir Singh during the AP Podcast on YouTube, wherein he said he even tried to use excuses to get out of the film and even charged a large sum which the production house agreed to pay. At the interview, he said, “The only film I regret doing is Kabir Singh. I was in the middle of doing something and they wanted one day from me but I said 'I can't'. I told my manager to ask them for a lot of money and I thought they would say no. But they agreed. So I did the scene and it was good. So I thought the film will be good too.” He went on to add, “I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified.”

Followed by his statement, a rather upset Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X, formerly known as twitter, to share a clip from the video and wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u, knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help?? Now smile properly”.

Reacting to his post, Adil was quoted saying to ETimes, “I’m in the US right now and haven’t seen Sandeep’s post. Neither do I intend to. What I said (about Kabir Singh) was in an interview, and not on social media. I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand.”

For the unversed, Adil Hussain played the role of Kabir’s medical college dean in Kabir Singh which also starred Kiara Advani as the leading lady along with Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal, among others in key roles.

