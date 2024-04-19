Salman Khan fans, rejoice! Though the superstar didn't have a release for Eid this year, he announced his next big project, titled Sikandar, to make up for it. This action entertainer marks Khan's first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss, and filming is set to begin in May. Murugadoss is currently directing an action film, tentatively called SK23, starring Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan. This project is scheduled to continue until June. To ensure a smooth shooting schedule for Sikandar, Murugadoss will be juggling both films for the next two months.

Salman Khan to kick off AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar in May 2024: Report

“Before Sikandar goes on floors, Murugadoss wants to wrap up as much of SK23 as possible,” an insider revealed, as per a report in Mid-day. “He will shoot the first schedule of Sikandar in May and then return to finish Sivakarthikeyan's movie in June. From July onwards, he will be completely dedicated to the Salman Khan starrer.”

With an Eid 2025 release target, the team is working diligently to meet the deadline despite the director's busy schedule. “To avoid any delays, Murugadoss has assembled a dedicated team to help him finish SK23 quickly,” the source added.

Sikandar marks Murugadoss's return to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus following Akira (2016). This project reunites Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the duo behind blockbuster hits like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

The title Sikandar itself has sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among audiences. Fans are eager to witness the magic that unfolds on screen with this dream team collaboration. Eid 2025 is about to get a whole lot more thrilling!

