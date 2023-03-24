MC Stan is currently enjoying the adulation after becoming the winner of the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

Rapper MC Stan is going through the time of his life currently. He recently became the coveted winner of the 16th season of the television reality show Bigg Boss. Following this, he has been enjoying adulation and recognition throughout the country with a series of performances. And now, the singer has another feather in his cap. His rap song ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Bigg Boss winner MC Stan’s ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ track completes 100 million views on YouTube

Sharing his reaction at the feat, MC Stan took to his Instagram story and thanked his fans saying, “100 MILI, On BASTI KA HASTI, HOOD ANTHEM, End tak Alhamdulillah Shukriya apka Sabka !!”

Highlighting how his life has been after winning Bigg Boss, a statement from MC Stan’s publicist said, “As soon as Stan came out as the winner of Bigg Boss season 16, he was busy performing across the nation as the rapper was on the India Tour. His fans from every corner of the country are not at all giving up on this chance of witnessing their favorite rapper from P-Town and attending his shows in immense numbers. The rapper is ruling the hip-hop industry with his mumble rap style, and his songs are reaching great heights. Every rap song of his has a different story of his life, and one of his songs, ‘Basti Ka Hasti,’ became a trademark of the rapper.”

‘Basti Ka Hasti’ isn’t the first time that MC Stan’s song has reached this number. His earlier song, ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ has also surpassed 100 million views.

Also Read: Former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik opens up on his feud with MC Stan in an official statement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.