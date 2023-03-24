Bhumi Pednekar on her role as UNDP’s First National Advocate, “I hope all the work I do goes towards making the world more equal in many ways”

Last week, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced Bollywood star and a passionate Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar as their first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bhumi Pednekar on her role as UNDP’s First National Advocate, “I hope all the work I do goes towards making the world more equal in many ways”

As a National Advocate, Bhumi will support UNDP India's efforts to raise awareness and mobilize support for the SDGs, a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

Bhumi made her first appearance in her new role at the launch of the flagship magazine, Inspiring India. The second edition of the magazine is a tribute to the exceptional women of this country and their indomitable spirit to challenge the status quo, shatter stereotypes and make change happen.

As shared by Hindustan times, UNDP India asked Pednekar a slew of questions on her journey, inspirations and more at the launch event. Pednekar expressed her happiness on achieving such an honor and shared, “I am thrilled and it’s such an honour that they (UNDP) thought that I was worthy of taking on this responsibility.”

“For very long, I tried my bit and gave back to the society through my work, but now, when I collaborate with an institution like UNDP, it would help my voice to reach out to more people and to the people that need it the most. It’s just a very fulfilling feeling for me,” she added.

The event was also attended by Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator for India; Manasi Joshi Indian para-badminton player; Ralf Heckner, Swiss ambassador to India and Freddy Svane, Danish ambassador to India. “As people of influence, the idea being that we have to achieve all the goals for this world to become a fair and equal place for everyone,” Pednekar further said.

“In whatever way, either through my onscreen work or off-screen contribution, the idea is to spread the right message to inspire as many people as possible to take the right path,” she said. “I hope that all the work that I do goes toward making the world more equal in many ways,” she added.

This edition of Inspiring India has a special message from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. It also features businesswomen and founders of Nykaa, Falguni, and Adwaita Nayar, para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi, captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri, Ecofeminist and Padmashri Awardee Jamuna Tudu and UNDP India's Youth Climate Champion, Prajakta Koli.

Bhumi has been associated with UNDP India as the Women@Work Champion since 2022. She has raised awareness on issues such as gender-based violence, and climate action. She also voluntarily turned to vegetarianism to tread lighter on the planet.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar schools us on how to how to style denim on denim fashionably for this summer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.