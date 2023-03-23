Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a unique set of friendship between a few contestants who banded together to form, what they refer to as ‘mandali’. Soon after their exit from the house, however, the friendships seem to be slowly fading away. Recent reports suggest a fallout between members of the group, digital influencer Abdu Rozik and rapper MC Stan. Opening up about the same, the team of the Tajikistan musician has released an official statement.

Taking to Instagram, the team of Abdu Rozik posted a long letter clarifying their stand on the alleged fallout with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. “We felt it was necessary to clear up the matter officially regarding MC Stan since Abdu is receiving some backlash and hate without public actually knowing any scenario,” read the excerpts.

Further it said that on multiple occasions Abdu tried to approach Stan but was disrespected by Stan’s team. Elaborating on the incidents, the letter revealed that when Abdu met Sajid Khan on March 10, Khan received a call from the rapper but the latter refused to talk to Abdu when the Tajikistan singer greeted him warmly on the call. Furthermore, the letter also stated another incident, where Abdu wanted to attend an MC Stan event to support his brother.

In the letter, it was being said that Abdu wanted to meet MC Stan at an event and while the latter’s team did not make any arrangements to make the two of them meet, Rozik decided to attend it like an audience to cheer for the rapper. However, Stan’s team allegedly did not let Abdu even enter the venue and revealed to his team that they have received instructions from the rapper to do the same. It was being said in the statement, that MC Stan has refused any kind of professional collaboration with Abdu, despite many labels requesting the rapper to join hands with the Tajikistan singer.

The letter went on to state that MC Stan was offended when Abdu did not click a photo with the rapper’s mother after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. However, Rozik’s team claimed that Abdu not only had spoken to Stan’s mother but also that he was never asked to click a photo with her. The note also mentioned how Stan’s team had requested a collab video with Abdu but later deleted the same without the latter’s knowledge and later, the Tajikistan singer was accused of deleting the video.

The concluding statement of the team said, “More than all of these small issues Abdu is saddened by the fact that the public and media are treating Abdu like a baby or that he does not understand anything. Abdu spent 105 days in the Bigg boss house on his own with no support, family or management. As little or large an issue may be respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming and defaming Abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this.”

