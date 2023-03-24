The first schedule of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was recently wrapped up in India. The second schedule of the action entertainer was currently being shot in some picturesque locations in Scotland. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. On the set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar, who is renowned for completing his own stunts in movies, was hurt while filming an action scene, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar gets injured on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The publication quoted a source saying, “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now.” The source further added, “Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups, so that there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.”

Jackky Bhagnani recently shared an ‘explosive’ BTS (Behind The Scenes) visual from the film’s shoot on his official Instagram page. He captioned it, “Guns… Tanks… Explosions… kaboom. See you guys at the cinemas. #BMCM #Scotland.”

Sharing more about the shoot and the film, an official statement from the makers had earlier said, “With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jackky is all set to raise the bar of action and adventure on the screens. Well-studded with two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and a powerful antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is one of the most awaited action entertainers of 2023. Moreover, the producer-actor has got one of the world’s best technical and action crew for the film.”

Pooja Entertainment had also produced a film of the same name, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in 1998. It was a comedy flick starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda and directed by David Dhawan.

