As the superstar made this comment, he also mentioned about a remake Mehra made to Vivian DSena and asked Karan to play an open game.

The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar promo was unveiled by the channel on their official social media handle and the video has sparked an interesting debate on social media. Superstar Salman Khan, who would be taking the class of contestants, like he does every week, as he discusses the events of the past episodes, opened up about Karan Veer Mehra in this new video clip. The superstar took a jibe at his past divorces, however, the television star’s fans have come in support of him.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan makes ‘You couldn’t save your family’ statement hinting at the two divorces of Karan Veer Mehra

In fact, he made a sarcastic remark about how Karan couldn’t handle his family outside the house and is unable to do the same inside house, pointing at the two divorces of the actor. Salman Khan said, “Karan bahar aap parivaar jod nahi paaye, aur yahan bhi parivaar jod nahi parahe ho. Aap koi bhi cheeze complete nahi kar paate ho. Yeh jo kone kone mein kar rahe ho, yeh khulle mein karo (Karan, you couldn’t hold your family together outside, you aren’t able to do so inside the house either. You aren’t able to complete anything you started. Whatever game you are playing in a corner of the room, do it openly).”

The comments made by the superstar, however, hasn’t gone down well with the fans. Many of them have dropped comments, showcasing their support towards Mehra with a few others also insisting that Karan is possibly one of the contestants who really knows how to play the game.

Karan Veer Mehra’s two divorces have sparked quite a few controversies in the recent past too. Khan has addressed the matter wherein he had questioned Mehra about an abuse complaint filed against him. For the unversed, Karan, who has also been a part of Bollywood films, was earlier married to Devika Mehra in 2009 but the couple parted ways after nine years. Later, he tied the knot with Nidhi Seth in 2021 but last year, they called it quits.

