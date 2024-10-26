comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: PVRInox likely to allot 60 percent showcasing for Singham Again

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: PVRInox likely to allot 60 percent showcasing for Singham Again

en Bollywood News SCOOP: PVRInox likely to allot 60 percent showcasing for Singham Again
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

India's leading exhibitor, PVRInox, which controls nearly 35 percent of the business of feature films in the Hindi language, has taken the call to allot 60 percent of screen space to Singham Again during the Diwali 2024 period. According to sources, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the demand from the cinema-going audience all across the board.

A trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "The argument on showcasing has been going on for the longest time, and the leading national chain has decided to allot 60 percent showcasing to Singham Again at all India level. The multiplex chain has a 35 percent contribution to the business of feature films and has gone ahead with preferential screening to Singham Again."

The source shares further, "It's a business decision of demand meets supply, as Singham Again is huge in terms of the budgets and the star cast. The 60:40 split is for Day one, and required action will be taken on Day 2 and Day 3 based on audience word of mouth."

We hear the higher performing locations in the national chains have gone to Singham Again, and this is a last-minute masterstroke from Jio Studios, as Anil Thadani was doing his best to secure single screens for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, by offering a clubbed deal with Pushpa 2. The two films are set to hit the big screens on November 1, 2024.

Also Read: Singham Again: Makers aim to unleash fury as they unveil new title track of the Ajay Devgn starrer

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

