Ananya Panday had an interesting conversation with Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day where she spoke about her career and her life. At an important juncture, she speaks about her lovely bond with Suhana Khan and the other kids like Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya Panday confesses that she, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan are part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Ananya’s Fans’: “I named it, obviously”

Ananya began by saying, “Navya is the oldest, then it’s me followed by Shanaya and then Suhana. We are all a year apart.” She added, “I can’t be like not friends with them. I don’t have a choice. We are like family.”

Ananya Panday then let out an interesting trivia, “We have a WhatsApp group and it's called ‘Charlie’s Angels’. The one with Suhana and Shanaya is called ‘Charlie’s Angels’. The WhatsApp group comprising Navya, me, Suhana and Shanaya is called ‘Ananya’s Fans’! I named it, obviously!”

Suhana Khan debuted last year with The Archies (2023), directed by Zoya Akhtar. Ananya said, “I loved The Archies. I was so happy to be seated next to her at the premiere. She’s such a special person and she has a lot to offer to the world.”

The actress also talked about her father Chunky Panday and her experience of being an industry person, “Growing up, I saw my dad being friends with all other actors. So, that’s what I knew. I saw the industry as a warm, friendly place. Now, when I am acting, that’s what I want to do as well. These people are genuinely my friends. Sara Ali Khan just messaged me (after watching CTRL). Janhvi Kapoor and I were doing IIFA together. She landed me and she asked me, ‘How is the hotel and its room service’. They are the only ones who understand the position that I am in. They understand me better than anyone because they are in the same position as I am.”

She further explained, “They understand me better than my school friends. That’s another gang of friends but they work 9 to 5. Hence, they wouldn’t understand the way the industry functions or the stress one goes through when my film is coming. Janhvi and Sara probably understand it much better. They are also very supportive and are the first few ones to post my trailer. It's great if we can set that example.”

Also Read: Ananya Panday reveals that she was TERRIFIED of Sara Ali Khan in school: “We did a play together in school; she was the lead and I was holding her umbrella”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.