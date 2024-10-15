Lack of food has once again become a bone of contention between Bigg Boss and his contestants as the latter have decided to go on hunger strike. After the jailed contestants of Bigg Boss 18 decided to choose freedom over ration, all the contestants have been facing scarcity of food which has resulted in them in taking this step. Considering that the matter has escalated to this extent, Vivian DSena and Nyrraa Banerjee have decided to come together to figure out a permanent solution in order to prevent any lack of ration in the future.

Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Vivian DSena and Nyrraa Banerjee try to find solution for more ration as contestants go on hunger strike due to lack of food

Amid all the conflicts, controversies, and drama, the game of Bigg Boss 18 has taken a new turn on Tuesday with the return of Tajinder and Hema from jail. While everyone is slowly losing their energy due to hunger strike, Vivian DSena and Nyrraa Banerjee have smartly decided to join hands to figure out a solution. The duo is currently coming together with multiple ideas in order to understand how the ration situation can be managed. The two contestants have suggested to come up with a system where they send two contestants to jail every time in order to maintain a satisfactory ration stock. However, they are yet to figure out the kind of system they would like to implement to choose the contestants who would go to jail. While this suggestion is yet to be put across to Bigg Boss, the latter too has not reacted to the ongoing strike.

On the other hand, Avinash Mishra has worked hard on making Dal Khichdi for everyone but as of now, none of them have broken the strike or have raided the kitchen for a meal or snack. Now it remains to be seen how Bigg Boss will react, and whether the master will accept the solutions given by Vivian and Nyrraa in order to protect their ration.

