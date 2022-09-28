Salman Khan spoke about quitting rumours on social media. He will return as the host of Bigg Boss 16 from Oct. 1 onwards.

Salman Khan is once again taking his hosting duties. The actress is set to return to the TV screens with the 16th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. The official announcement of Bigg Boss 16 was made on Tuesday at a grand press conference in Mumbai. During the event, the actor spoke about the speculations about him not returning as the host of the reality show.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gets irritated due to quitting rumours; says channel is ‘majboor’ to take him as the host

Addressing the claims at the press conference on Tuesday, Salman Khan said, “I also get irritated sometimes and tell this to people that I don’t want to do the show. But these people are majboor to take me. If not me, who then. However, if it was on them, they wouldn’t come to me. Main khud apne paas na jaun. But inke paas option nahi hai.”

When asked what brings him back to the show each season, he added, “Bahut kuch sekhne ko milta hai (I get to learn a lot). I get to meet so many people and whenever everyone goes off track, I like getting them back on the right way. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. The four months that we are on air, we do develop a bond.”

At the event, the actor announced the first contestant, his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik. Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1 and the introduction to the contestants will be given on the premiere day. They will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for a hundred days.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 16 will see Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Gori Nagori enter the house this season. The contestants are yet to be officially announced.

