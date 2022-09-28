Superstar Salman Khan is set to return with the 16th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. At an official announcement on Tuesday in a press conference, Khan actor announced the first contestant, his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Abdu Rozik. Ahead of the official event, reports claimed that this season, Salman returns with massive remuneration. He has reportedly charged Rs. 1000 crore as his fees.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses his Rs. 1000 crore fees; says ‘have so many expenses like lawyers’ fees’

Addressing the reports at the press conference on Tuesday, Salman Khan said, “I was going to return the money I didn’t get only."

He cracked up saying, “If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life. There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all.”

He continued, “(My fees) is not so much. It’s not even 1/4th of this amount." He jokingly added that the amount quoted in such reports is noticed by ED and IT departments as well and then when they come and check, they find out what’s the reality.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1 and the introduction to the contestants will be given on the premiere day. They will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for a hundred days.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 16 will see Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Gori Nagori enter the house this season. The contestants are yet to be officially announced.

