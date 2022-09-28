The actress is currently recuperating after numerous tests were done which took half a day.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Monday night, September 26. The actress reportedly complained of uneasiness. The actress is currently recuperating after numerous tests were done which took half a day.

Deepika Padukone recuperating after being rushed to hospital following uneasiness

The report in Pinkvilla suggested that it was a taxing situation due to which she was taken to the hospital. “The actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalized. Fortunately, Deepika is feeling better now,” the report read. The actress’ team is yet to release an official statement regarding her health.

In June 2022, it was reported that Deepika Padukone had complained of an increased heart rate and was in Hyderabad for the shoot of Project K alongside Prabhas. The actress was admitted to Kamineni Hospital for proper check-up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film, helmed by Shakun Batra, was released on Amazon Prime Video India in February 2022. The actress will next star in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is slated for January 25, 2023 release. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Following that, the actress has Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. She reportedly has a cameo in Atlee Kumar’s next Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She filmed her scenes last month.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.