Bringing together heart-warming stories of contemporary couples, Producer Bhushan Kumar and the ace director Anurag Basu finally announced the release date of their most awaited production venture, Metro… इन दिनों. With an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this anthology will hit theatres on December 8, 2023!

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s joint production Metro…In Dino gets a release date!

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro... इन दिनों depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern-day scenario. The film will soon hit the floors! Exploring diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, this contemporary tale will have music score by Pritam that will compliment to the mood of the film as well as enhance the experience entirely.

The first chapter of Life in a Metro was published in 2007. The ensemble cast included actors who portrayed the major roles, including Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi.

A source had revealed that Anurag had been thinking about developing a sequel to the anthology for some time, but he didn't have the concept until the first lockdown of the epidemic. At the same time as he began drafting the script, he began casting. The four distinct sections of the film will finally be connected by it. Anurag does an amazing job of fusing four separate stories together in Ludo and presenting them all at once.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro... इन दिनों . Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu the film will release on December 8, 2023.

Also Read: Anurag Basu starts shooting Metro: In Dino with Anupam Kher; watch their fun banter

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.