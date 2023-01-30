Back in March 2022, Netflix announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma were coming together to star in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film. The film marks the digital debut of Kareena. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed novel, “The Devotion of Suspect X”. Now, Kareena has wrapped the project.

Speaking to Variety, Kareena Kapoor described the Sujoy Ghosh project as “dramatically different”. “For me, it’s very different because obviously you’re used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films (Sujoy Ghosh & Hansal Mehta’s next projects) are shockingly different,” Kareena said.

The film follows the story of a “single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbor who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.” The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures and marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut. Sujoy Ghosh will be producing the film along with Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim.

On another note, the actress has also wrapped the Hansal Mehta directorial, which is reportedly titled The Buckingham Murders. The film marks her debut as a producer along with Ekta Kapoor. “I love ‘Mare of Easttown’ and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that,” Kareena told Variety. “It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

The actress also said that the film is 80 percent shot in English and 20 percent in Hindi. It was extensively filmed in the UK. “I speak fluently in Hindi and I think also in Hindi because that’s been what I’ve been doing all my life,” she added. “When you’re thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time.”

“I never really thought that I would be a producer. But when I heard this subject, and the fact that it’s very different to a regular Hindi movie… it’s a very different, take to things. So I thought that will be really nice and different,” Kapoor Khan said. “And when Ektaa and Hansal told me that, ‘since you love the script so much, why don’t you come on board as a creative producer as well, and take some calls as to what you think also and give your name to it’ – after much thought, I thought that if I love something so much, and this is a character that I wanted to play, I think it’s fun to do it. It’s the first time. I don’t know if I’ll repeatedly do it. But let’s see.”

With this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer. The project will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta. Ekta and Kareena Kapoor Khan previously teamed up on the comedy, Veeri Di Wedding in 2018.

