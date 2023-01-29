Ever since its inception, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been garnering attention owing to the multiple phases of their relationship, which has transitioned from hatred to friendship to love to hatred again. While audiences were left confused about their feelings about each other, all the drama of their love-hate has now come to an end with the Uttaran actress being evicted from the reality show. On the other hand, considering the current scenario of relationship between Shalin and Tina, the Grihasti actor couldn’t be happier about her elimination and didn’t leave any chance to showcase the same on camera.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot dances, sings, and shows his happiness after the eviction of Tina Datta

In a video that has been doing the rounds, Shalin Bhanot is seen speaking about how the elimination of Tina Datta has made him feel so much better about his health with his ‘mandali’ Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The actor is seen dancing, singing, and thoroughly enjoying himself after Tina left the show. This did not go down well with Archana Gautam who also expressed her anger on Bhanot over his behavior to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While having a conversation with Tina’s friend Priyanka in the kitchen, Archana accused Shalin of ruining the reputation of two women, namely Soundarya Sharma and Tina, yet, feeling all the happiness instead of any guilt. For the unversed, Soundarya was eliminated last week.

On the other hand, coming to Tina Datta, the actress interacted with the media post her elimination wherein she said, “I had my inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because surviving in this house is can be very challenging. I’m happy to see my family, friends and fans be proud of the way I held myself together and stayed strong in the house. No other experience would have taught me as many life lessons I learnt on the show. I thank everyone who has worked hard to put this incredible show together. Now that I’m out of the house, I feel that I can take on anything. I wish all the contestants all the best, but I am rooting for Priyanka for the win.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm on Colors.

