Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see epic crossover of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan and Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan this Diwali; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see epic crossover of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan and Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan this Diwali; watch

en Bollywood News Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see epic crossover of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan and Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan this Diwali; watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings the ultimate Diwali dhamaka with OG Manjulika and Rooh Baba.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bhushan Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to light up the screens with an unexpected collaboration this Diwali. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and actor Kartik Aaryan will join forces in the third instalment of this beloved franchise directed by Anees Bazmi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see epic crossover of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan and Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan this Diwali; watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see epic crossover of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan and Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan this Diwali; watch

Kartik Aaryan extended a warm welcome back to Vidya Balan, ushering her into the third instalment. Their camaraderie off-screen only added to the anticipation, making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a must-watch event this Diwali.

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa left an indelible mark on audiences, creating a lasting impact. Whereas in the second instalment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also gauged massive love and appreciation from the audiences. The excitement reached new heights as these two come together portraying their iconic characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan took to Instagram and shared the news. Kartik wrote in the caption, “And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

This announcement has filled the air with excitement and curiosity surrounding this collaboration. Fans can't wait to witness the magical on-screen collaboration between Rooh Baba and Manjulika. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shaping up to be a Diwali release.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to roll in March 2024, Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan gather for further discussions

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

