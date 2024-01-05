comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to roll in March 2024, Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan gather for further discussions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to roll in March 2024, Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan gather for further discussions

The second film of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, which released in 2022, became a runaway success.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-anticipated third instalment of the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is set to go on floors in March 2024 as producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, and the lead actor Kartik Aaryan gather for a pivotal discussion regarding the horror-comedy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to delve deeper into this mysterious world, weaving together laughter, suspense, and entertainment in a way that has become synonymous with the franchise.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his elation about the film, saying, “The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience.”

Director Anees Bazmee, shared his excitement for the project, stating, “I am thrilled to take forward the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the previous instalment, Rooh Baba became the most loved character, and it’s going to be a fun and exciting challenge to make it even better for the audiences to enjoy. This film is my next immediate directorial and the focus is on crafting a gripping narrative that will resonate with audiences while staying true to the essence of the series.”

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reunite as they spread festive cheer during Christmas 2023 celebrations, see photos

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

