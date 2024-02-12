Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora will be essaying the role of Sachin and Sailee respectively in this show set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

Kanwar Dhillon, best known for his show Pandya Store on Star Plus, is all set to return to the channel with a new character, new show, and a new co-star. The actor is ready to charm audiences with the new show Udne Ki Aasha. Joining him in this new show will be Dhruv Tara fame Neha Harsora as the leading lady and the promo for the same was unveiled by the channel recently.

The show is all set to release on Star Plus, and the promo was unveiled on February 12, showcasing Kanwar Dhillon in the character of Sachin, a rowdy Marathi Mulga who drives a taxi and navigates effortlessly amid the bustling streets of Mumbai. On the other hand, Neha Harsora plays the role of Sayli, a bubbly and jolly Maharashtrian girl who is a florist by profession. Sayli is quite ambitious who owns a small-scale business but dreams of becoming a great businesswoman one day. Along with their characters, the promo also highlights silly fights between Neha and Kanwar.

The show’s teaser was posted on the official social media handle of Star Plus along with a caption that gave audiences a glimpse into the plot as it read, “Humara Sachin hai bada hi mast-maula aur humari Sailee bakhubi jaanti hai zimmedaari nibhana. Aakhir kaisi hogi do alag andaaz ke logon ki nok-jhonk bhari kahani? Kya Sailee khudke saath Sachin ki zindagi mein bhi laayegi ek nayi udaan? (Our Sachin carefree and careless but our Sailee knows how to fulfil responsibilities. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see what happens when these two different people, who are constantly at each other’s throats come together to tell a unique tale? Will Sailee be able to change Sachin’s life along with hers?).

As anticipation grows and excitement mounts, the Udne Ki Aasha promo continues to generate buzz across the internet. Set against the backdrop of the city of dreams Mumbai and delving into the Maharashtrian culture, the show is produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary. Also starring Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, Sneha Raikar, Radhika Vidyasagar, Shama Deshpande, among others in key roles, the release date of the show is yet to be announced.

